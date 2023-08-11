NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man with numerous pending charges related to his alleged involvement in street racing meetups turned himself in a day after appearing on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

Tyler Cobb, 22, was wanted on outstanding warrants for inciting a riot and reckless endangerment committed with a deadly weapon stemming from an illegal car meetup on May 20, 2023, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

However, according to court documents, Cobb, who is known as a “slider” in the community, has a lengthy criminal history involving street racing. The meetup in May was the third time within the past few years Cobb has been charged for his alleged involvement.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to an arrest affidavit, Cobb was seen spinning his vehicle at a high rate of speed while onlookers and pedestrians were only feet away. Police said it is well known in the street racing community that vehicles spinning at high rates of speed can cause serious injury or death.

It is commonly referred to as “get back or get smacked,” according to the affidavit. Months earlier, in Oct. 2022, Cobb was one of six people charged following a coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by MNPD officers and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers.

Authorities said Cobb was seen doing donuts while driving a U-Haul pickup truck in a parking lot on Corporate Drive. When an MNPD lieutenant tried to stop him with lights and sirens activated, Cobb fled in a manner that police said placed himself and other drivers in “significant danger.”

A THP helicopter followed Cobb until he was stopped by a trooper in Murfreesboro, his hometown. At the time, Cobb was also free on a $50,000 bond stemming from an arrest in February 2022 on two counts of aggravated assault.

Cobb was alleged to have pointed a gun at two people who criticized a car meet he was attending. After the incident in October, Cobb was arrested and charged by the THP for offenses in Rutherford County and was later booked on charges out of Nashville.

According to court records, a grand jury has indicted Cobb on the charges from the October incident. Cobb turned himself in on Thursday, Aug. 10, shortly after charges were filed in the May incident and after he was featured on the police department’s “Most Wanted” list.

The list is typically made up of suspects considered to be the “most wanted” and “most violent” offenders from each police precinct. Cobb is among at least 69 suspects who have been arrested since the police department began publishing the list on Oct. 19, 2022.

