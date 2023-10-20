NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested Thursday after detectives executing a search warrant related to drug distribution reportedly caught him “destroying evidence” in a toilet.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Metro Nashville Police Department and multiple drug task forces were executing the warrant on Thursday, Oct. 19, at a home in the Davidson County area, according to an arrest affidavit.

After entering the home and securing the area, authorities said they found 25-year-old Luak Tut flushing drugs down a toilet in a downstairs bathroom. Tut was taken into custody as investigators searched the rest of the home.

According to the affidavit, agents found several Schedule II controlled substances, including over 26 grams of fentanyl — more than 13,000 times what the Drug Enforcement Administration considers a lethal dose of 2 milligrams.

Officials said they also found a large sum of U.S. currency throughout the residence, as well as drug paraphernalia and packaging material for distribution and manufacturing.

Tut is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, one count of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent, and tampering with evidence.