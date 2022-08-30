NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An alleged drug dealer was stopped in his tracks by Metro Police, as they claim he was about to make a fentanyl transaction.

Investigators arrested Marcos Vasquez-Mejia, 41, Monday outside an apartment in Madison on Sealey Drive.

Metro undercover detectives and TBI HIDTA agents had been investigating him for months leading up to the arrest.

After executing a search warrant of his apartment, police said they found more than two ounces of fentanyl, crystal meth, cocaine, a hand gun and more than a $100k in cash.

Seized drugs and money during Vasquez-Mejia arrest (Courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department)

Plus, when the arrested him, officers said they found two ounces of fentanyl and more than $10k cash.

Vasquez-Mejia has been charged with seven counts of drug possession and gun possession of a felony.

He remains in jail on a $325,000 bond.