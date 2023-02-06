NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following a series of burglaries at an insulation supply company, Nashville police reportedly caught one of the suspected burglars with a large amount of copper wire stuffed in his backpack.

According to an affidavit, the business on Davidson Street had been the victim of multiple burglaries over the past two weekends.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were dispatched to the business on Sunday, Feb. 5, after the owner spotted a “suspicious person” riding a bike behind the building.

An officer found two bicycles laying on the ground behind the business. While waiting for additional officers to arrive, the officer said he saw 38-year-old Glen Bryant come out of a secured door on the back of the building and walk toward the bikes.

Bryant was detained while the officer searched his backpack. According to the affidavit, “a large amount of copper wire,” along with multiple tools such as wire cutters, a hacksaw and pliers were found in his backpack.

Authorities said all of those tools are frequently used by burglars to obtain copper wire, which has a high scrap metal value. Copper wire theft has been an ongoing issue across the globe because of rising demand and prices.

After reading Bryant his Miranda rights, police said he admitted to stealing copper wire from the business. He also told police another person was helping him. However, according to the affidavit, authorities are still searching for a second suspect.

Bryant also had an outstanding warrant for felony probation violation. According to Davidson County court records, Bryant was indicted on two other burglary charges dating back to 2020.

He was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant and charged with possession of burglary tools and burglary.