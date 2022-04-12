NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who was originally wanted for questioning in a murder case now has warrants out for his arrest.

Michael Dwight Clay, 30, was originally wanted for a carjacking on I-40 earlier this month. Last week, Metro police said he was also wanted for questioning in a murder investigation at Gallatin Avenue and Maxwell Avenue.

Tuesday night, Metro police announced additional arrest warrants have been issued, charging Clay with the murder of Tywane Miller and aggravated assault for shooting his female passenger.

The incident began Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a soon-to-open 7-Eleven convenience store at Gallatin and Maxwell.

Tywane Miller, 39, and his 29-year-old female passenger were driving out of the parking lot in a black Toyota sedan when a white Ford Flex suddenly blocked them in.

At least one person got out of the Flex and fired at the Toyota. Miller was shot and died at the scene while his passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her jaw and hand; she was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

After the shooting, a police officer saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The Flex fled onto the interstate at a high rate of speed. An officer pursued the vehicle before ending the pursuit due to the potential of putting other drivers in danger.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center interstate retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike. No one was injured on the interstate.

The three occupants got out of the Flex and went onto the westbound lanes of I-40 where they carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV. One of the suspects pistol-whipped the driver of the Subaru; the driver was not seriously hurt, police say.

The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

Police believe Clay to be one of the three suspects in this case.

Clay was sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted murder in 2011. Police say he is currently out on parole.

If you have any information about his current whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.