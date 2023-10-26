NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple suspects who reportedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of medications from a local pharmacy.

The alleged burglary happened around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. Surveillance video provided by the police department shows the two suspects pulling up to the Walgreens on 22nd Avenue North in a Kia Stinger.

Metro police are looking for the two people pictured in connection with an Oct. 15 burglary. (Courtesy: MNPD)

The suspects then forced entry into the pharmacy, where officials said they stole several bottles of prescription medications, including Gabapentin, a medicine typically used to treat partial seizures, nerve pain from shingles, and restless leg syndrome.

In the surveillance video, the suspects can be seen busting glass out of a door to get inside and stuffing the medications into brown, paper bags. Both people were dressed in all black.

Anyone with any information on those involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.