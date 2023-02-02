NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after stealing liquor from a hotel in downtown Nashville.

Metro police previously reported the man stole the liquor from the hotel on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The suspect, now identified as 35-year-old Donald Chandler Jr., reportedly got into the hotel through the loading dock and used bolt cutters to get to the alcohol.

Chandler was arrested Thursday afternoon and is charged with one count of theft and one count of burglary. He also had three outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest, according to police.