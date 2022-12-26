NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following arctic conditions in Middle Tennessee, officials with Nashville Electric Service say they have reconnected all of the thousands of NES customers who lost power.

“As of Monday morning, all known outages associated with the historic storm that began Dec. 22 have been restored,” NES said in a statement.

At the peak of the storm, 72,000 NES electric customers lost power, the company said.

The Cane Ridge area was one of the hardest hit with power outages. NES said they had no transmission poles or lines downs, but had a complete substation outage in Cane Ridge due to a burned control panel.

A few customers are still “experiencing isolated power outages” but emergency NES crews are working quickly to respond to those calls. Any NES customer currently experiencing a power outage either new or from the weekend storm is asked to report it online at nespower.com/outages or by phone at 615-234-0000.

The electric company thanked all customers for their patience during the outages and the subsequent TVA-mandated rolling blackouts that helped stabilize the power grid, as well as its crews who worked “around the clock” to get everyone back online.

The rolling blackouts first began at approximately 11:21 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. NES customers were told to expect rotating, intermittent power outages in roughly 10-minute increments every 90 to 120 minutes until the power load was stabilized.

“NES wants to thank customers for their patience during the TVA-mandated energy-saving measures to stabilize the power grid,” the company said in a statement. “Even though temperatures are still below or near freezing, there’s a low probability of more rotating power interruptions at this time. NES also wants to commend its employees who worked around the clock during those frigid temperatures to restore power to every customer.”