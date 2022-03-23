NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A grieving mother is forced to re-live her son’s brutal death as the murder trial for the child’s father is underway.

“This trial has now reopened those wounds,” said Lashawna Hunter.

Phillip Gardner was indicted back in 2017 after his 4-year old son Jacobi died while in his care. Gardner now faces more than 50 counts of felonious murder, child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

Hunter, the toddler’s biological mother, attended the trial this week with her son’s urn in the courtroom.

“Unfortunately, he’s not here with us,” said Hunter. “All I have are his ashes and great memories.”

In 2016, 4-year old Jacobi was spending the holiday season with his dad and stepmother, Latonia Gardner.

“I was a United States Postal Service worker. I was a mail carrier,” said Hunter. “So, during the busy peak season, he would come be with his father.”

On December 7 of that year, Hunter says she received a call she never expected. Early reports say Jacobi woke from a nap feeling ill and later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. After further investigation, Gardner found himself facing a laundry list of charges, including 10 counts of aggravated child neglect.

“I wouldn’t have had any reason not to trust his dad. That was his father,” said Hunter. “That wasn’t a stranger. In hindsight, I feel like I would have had better luck asking a stranger off the street to watch my child while I worked.”

Jacobi would have been 10 years old this year.

A specific cause of death has not yet been made public. Court officials expect a verdict by the end of the week.