NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a 10-year hiatus in touring, the American rock band All-American Rejects have announced their return to the stage with the “Wet Hot All-American Summer” Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city tour kicks off Aug. 11, in Tampa, FL, and will include a stop at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium on Friday, Aug. 25.

(Courtesy Live Nation)

“We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the law few years,” the band said in the announcement. “We finally realized after playing ‘When We Were Young’ that the world was ready to pull out of their ‘guilty pleasure chest’ and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth. When New Found Glory, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids sign on, the feel was, ‘This is a celebration of summers gone by.’ It’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up. First we got you to ‘Swing Swing,’ then we became your ‘Dirty Little Secret,’ and you thought ‘It Would End Tonight’ so we could ‘Move Along’ then we ‘Gave You Hell’ for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not.”

Tickets will be available through a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, April 4, followed by additional presales throughout the week. The general on-sale will start at 10 a.m. Friday, April 7, through LiveNation.com.

The Citi presale will begin for Citi cardmembers at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4 through 10 p.m. Thursday, April 6. For complete details, visit CitiEntertainment.com.