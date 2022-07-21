NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Self-proclaimed criminal advocate Alex Friedmann has been found guilty on felony vandalism charges.

The charges stem from vandalism on the downtown Nashville jail while it was under construction, totaling over $250,000 in damages.

Friedmann was on trial accused of breaking into the construction site for the new Nashville jail, dressed as a construction worker.

Investigators testified Wednesday that Friedmann dressed as a construction worker and got inside the key control room. He propped open the door with a broom and for several minutes, was alone in the room. Surveillance video echoed these statements and showed him examining keys with security hubs on them. He later takes the keys and puts them in his right pocket, as seen on the video. Shortly after, he is seen exiting the building.

More surveillance video showed Friedmann concealing tools, drilling into the walls and hiding weapons.

He was arrested in January 2020.

The jury read the guilty verdict on Thursday just after 5:30 p.m. Friedmann’s bond has also been revoked.

Sentencing will be in September and a federal trial on gun charges is set to begin in August.