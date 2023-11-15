NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — People in Music City will be able to take nonstop flights to another destination known as Rose City as soon as next year.

Alaska Airlines is launching a nonstop service between Nashville and Portland, Oregon in Spring 2024. The service features a mid-morning departure from Portland International Airport (PDX) and a late afternoon departure from Nashville International Airport (BNA).

In a news release, Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA, said establishing this route has been a “longstanding goal,” and is a “significant achievement for BNA.”

“Portland, with its shared passion for exceptional cuisine, vibrant music, and a rich cultural scene, will undoubtedly strengthen the ties between our communities, offering travelers a taste of the rich experiences each destination has to offer,” he continued.

The daily, year-round flights will officially begin on March 14, 2024. Tickets are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.