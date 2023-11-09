NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Alanis Morissette is coming to Nashville next summer, the Canadian singer/songwriter has announced.

Two years after her global tour celebrating 25 years of her iconic album “Jagged Little Pill,” Morissette will embark on a 31-city tour across North America. She will take the stage at Bridgestone Arena on June 23, 2024, producing partner Live Nation announced.

“I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams,” ​​Morissette said. “Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”

The “Triple Moon” tour will feature special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, along with support from Morgan Wade.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Additionally, fans can sign up for Morissette’s mailing list by Wednesday, Nov. 15 to get first access to presale tickets. More presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at alanis.com.