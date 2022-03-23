NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An elementary student on a field trip from Alabama was left behind at the Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo spokesperson Jim Bartoo said the child was at the zoo on a field trip from Julie Newman Elementary School in Athens, Alabama.

The student became separated from the group, found an zoo employee at a restaurant and indicated he thought he had been left behind.

“We started our lost child protocol and security was called. They took care of the child until the parents showed up,” said Bartoo.

The school has not responded to requests for comment about the situation.

No additional information was released.