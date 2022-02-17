NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was tased at the Nashville International Airport after he threatened a passenger and airline employees over wearing a mask.

Lucas Cutler, 44, from Alabama is now facing several charges.

Metro police confirmed this all began when Cutler threatened a passenger on an aircraft at Nashville International Airport Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a man onboard an Allegiant Airline plane destined for Tampa after he allegedly threatened to beat a passenger.

Police say airport officers watched Cutler walk down the jet bridge with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. He advised officers that the employee would not let him board without a mask because they were “racist.”

This is just one of many incidents at airports across the nation where a passenger has been arrested following a mask incident.

Cutler is charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.