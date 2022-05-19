NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Alabama fugitive was captured late Wednesday night near downtown Nashville.

Authorities said they saw Carlos Teague, 45, sitting in front of Outstanding Now, located at 701 Ewing Avenue. Metro police said the business has no trespassing signs clearly posted.

Officials then asked for Teague’s ID and ran his information, which is when they reportedly learned he was wanted in the state of Alabama. It is unclear what the warrant was issued for.

Teague was taken into custody and will soon be extradited back to Alabama.