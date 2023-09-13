NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the 2000s’ most prolific names in coming to Nashville, playing all his biggest hits from the last 20 years.

Akon, who rose to prominence in the mid-2000s, will be hitting the road on the “Superfan” Tour through November and December, including a stop at Marathon Music Works in Nashville on Friday, Nov. 3.

He will be performing all the fun fan favorites from the last two decades, from “Right Now (Na Na Na)” to “Soul Survivor.”

Tickets are available currently through an artist presale before the general on-sale begins Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. HERE.