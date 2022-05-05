NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Airbnb will be adding more defenses to its anti-party policy for the Memorial Day and July Fourth weekends in Nashville.

“We recognize there are certain times of the year that someone may be more likely to try to throw an unauthorized party without the consent or knowledge of the local Airbnb host,” said Ben Breit, Director of Trust and Safety Communications with Airbnb.

Guests without a history of positive reviews with Airbnb will not be able to make one-night reservations, or in some cases two-night reservations, for the upcoming Memorial Day and July Fourth holidays.

“We introduced a similar measure for Fourth of July last year. It worked really well,” added Breit.

Last year, the company believed the policy worked to stop unauthorized parties in Nashville when over 800 people were stopped from booking entire homes for July 4th.

“We completely understand that there are tons of great people out there, who have no attention of trying to throw a party but haven’t earned that history of trust and history of positive reviews on Airbnb.”

Breit added that’s a trade-off Airbnb is willing to make as the company works to prioritize trust and safety.

“We’re prioritizing support for neighbors in addition to our hosts and trying to stop unauthorized parties to the best of our abilities,” he said.

He recognized most hosts don’t want parties, which can lead to property damage and other nuisances.

Airbnb has had an anti-party policy since 2020, when COVID restrictions were first put into place.

As we all recall, bars, clubs and other party appropriate venues were on lockdown. “We started to see this trend carrying on with that behavior and perhaps trying to book short term rentals to do it.”

That’s when Airbnb implemented its new party and events policy. The policy prohibits gatherings of more than 16 people and all disruptive parties and events.

“As public health issues have evolved, we’ve maintained this ban because we think it’s in the best interest of our hosts and of the communities that we serve, including Nashville,” said Breit.

While a group of 16 or less can still cause a disruption, Breit said hosts and neighbors can contact the Airbnb 24/7 neighborhood support line to report any problems. Click on this link for more information.

This will be the first time the extra restrictions on booking reservations will be put in place for the Memorial Day weekend.

Airbnb said it will likely bring back these same defenses for Halloween and New Year’s Eve.

You can read more about Airbnb’s anti-party crackdown at this link.