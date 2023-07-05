NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — A viral tweet claiming Airbnb revenue in Nashville is down nearly 40% year over year is facing pushback from the company and short-term rental owners.

“[It’s] as much poppycock as I can potentially tell you about,” said Middle Tennessee real estate broker Grant Hammond.

Hammond points to data from AirDNA, a website that aggregates short-term rental data direct from websites like Airbnb, which found the rate of decline is -2.7%.

“Anytime you turn on the TV this summer, it’s stories about record summer travel. You can’t tell me that record summer travel is only going to hotels and they’re not staying at short-term rentals. That’s unbelievable, can’t make that leap,” Hammond said.

Airbnb owner and realtor Deborah Vahle said she has seen a slight decline in revenue at her property, but nowhere near the 39% some are claiming.

“I have seen my revenue go down a little bit year over year, but overall it’s been more consistent than anything; it just hasn’t gone up,” she said.

Vahle explained she is not expecting this to become a trend.

“Between 2020 and 2022 our numbers were amazing, and so what we’re seeing now is people traveling more internationally,” she said. “So, a lot of people are getting that international travel kind of out of their system. That’s not something that they would do every year. So while the numbers are down this year, we are seeing them trending back up.”

In a statement on the claims of a major revenue drop, a spokesperson for Airbnb said in a statement, “The data is not consistent with our own data…more guests are traveling on Airbnb than ever before.”

The author of the original tweet did not respond to a request for comment.