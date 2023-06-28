NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashvillians should avoid extended time outdoors Thursday, according to city health officials.

The Metro Nashville Health Department said an Action Day was declared for Thursday, June 29, as the air quality was projected to be at 101 on the Air Quality Index, at the Orange level. This rating marks the air quality “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”



Ozone and particle pollution will be the main irritants, according to the announcement.

For the ozone, the department recommends reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion and to take more breaks while doing less intense activities. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. Schedule outdoor activities in the morning when ozone is lower.

For particle pollution, the same cautions apply.

People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy.

Those with heart disease should watch out for symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue, which may indicate a serious problem. Anyone with these concerns should contact their health care provider.