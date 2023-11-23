NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One big headline of 2023 is artificial intelligence. News 2 asked an AI business in Nashville what’s driving this technological revolution and should we fear it taking our jobs.

In a former career, David Peters produced movies in Hollywood.

“The last film I did was called “Felon.” It was for Sony Pictures,” said Peters. “It was a nice cast.”

Today, Peters programs robots in Nashville as CEO of Universal Logic. His company, which launched in 2008, is at the cutting edge of artificial intelligence.

“I would just tell the folks that they don’t need to be afraid of this. I mean , in fact, it’s going to improve people’s lives. It really is.”

From warehouses to hospitals, AI has a role to play.

“We needed to be able to pick that box up that has 40-50 pounds in it without it basically opening on its own.”

“Our artificial intelligence is going to say, ‘Where does this fit in the sequence of the pallet? Put your bottle water on bottom and chips on top’…”It’s very high level. It’s very complicated.”

AI can revolutionize medicine, including filling prescriptions.

“We’re calling it and getting a box filled with that particular medicine. Then, we’re confirming that’s what it is. And then as we fill it, we confirm that every one of those pills is exactly what it should be, because you can’t risk getting the wrong medicine.”

So, how did we get here? Peters says AI’s been around decades. However, the technology advanced tremendously through 1. better algorithms and 2. advanced computer processing speeds.

“We are able to run multiple layers of processing simultaneously, so you can take huge amounts of data and run computations very fast..”

What does this mean for jobs?

Using an example from his former Hollywood career, he says there’s one thing these robots have yet to figure out.

Peters says that much like the evolution of the assembly line through the twentieth century, AI will evolve, allowing workers to retrain over time and learn to work with the robots.

“People look at cinema and they go, ‘Terminator! O my god! End of the world.’ No, not at all,” said Peters. “The intuition, the do I have love in my heart, the emotion – none of that is anywhere close to coming into existence.”

Peters says that new laws such as copyright and watermarks will be needed so AI does not plagiarize a human’s work.