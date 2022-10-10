NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A violent weekend in Nashville left several people dead, after multiple shootings throughout the metro area. One of the victims is 42-year-old Sidney Stewart.

“Yeah, yeah, it’s going to be rough,” said Patricia Stewart as tears ran down her face.

It’s hard for Patricia to think about life without her little brother. Just days after Sidney was shot and killed, she is reminded of the things she is going to miss the most. Patricia described, “just him as a person. Hearing his laugh.”

Pictured: Sidney Stewart, 42.

When news of the shooting first rang out, Patricia remembered getting a phone call, letting her know what had happened. Quickly, she went from the scene of the crime to the hospital, searching for answers.

“Agonizing. I still haven’t seen my brother. We haven’t put eyes on him yet, at all. I don’t even know how many times he got shot. I didn’t know he was shot in the head,” said Patricia.

On Saturday night, Metro police were called to the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard when a gunman reportedly got out of a dark sedan behind them and fired multiple shots into the front windshield. Inside the car, Sidney sat in the passenger seat, while his female friend was behind the wheel.

Sidney was shot in the head.

Now, days later, Sidney’s family is eager to see him.

“Another detective called me today and said he didn’t find any evidence of why anybody would want to target him like that,” said Patricia.

The 42-year-old father was loved by more than just his family. Patricia described the outpouring of love and support that followed his death in the community.

“He makes everybody laugh, I don’t care what you’re going through, how bad it seems, he always says the right thing. He knows what just to do,” said Patricia. “He’s got a big heart, and that’s how I want them to remember him.”

Sidney’s death was part of a violent weekend in Nashville. Three separate shootings have left police looking for suspects in each case. It has left families, like the Stewarts, discouraged.

“That’s the frustrating part for me because there are security camera’s along streets of high-risk crime areas, and crime has increased. There’s something wrong with that,” Patricia said.

The Stewart family is left with so many unanswered questions, as investigators continue to look for a motive. Police said right now it is unclear if Sidney was the intended target of the shooting.

On Tuesday, a fish fry fundraiser and candlelight vigil will take place on University Court where Sidney lived. It is being hosted by the community to honor his life and raise money for his funeral. The family has also set up a GoFundMe account to contribute to the funeral.

Police are describing the gunman as a black man in his 20s or 30s. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.