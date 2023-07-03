NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Waiting in line to get into a popular Nashville bar on the last Saturday in June, police said 34-year-old Koreen Bush groped a woman and tried to grab others.

It is the second assault he is accused of that same night and one of more than 1,500 this year.

“Perpetrators are so brazen to just go out into public areas and to do things like this,” said Lorraine McGuire with the Sexual Assault Center.

Thirty minutes before the assault at the bar, a woman was walking on 24th Avenue South in Nashville and was tackled to the ground, strangled, but managed to get away.

“We can’t lessen it just because it was not actual rape. You were in an area and somebody came up and did this to you. You weren’t expecting it; it took you by surprise. It was scary and you were violated, and I think people sometimes think it’s not as big of a deal,” McGuire said.

According to data from the Metro Nashville Police Department, there were 2,644 reported aggravated assaults against women in 2021. In 2022, that number surpassed 3,000. However, with 1,538 so far in 2023, this year is on pace to surpass last year’s count.

(Source: MNPD data)

“This is something that stays with people, not only just with the person that happened to you, but the other people that were in line possibly that witnessed it, people that are reading this story,” McGuire said.

Police are still looking for Bush who is wanted on aggravated assault and sexual battery charges.

Anyone who sees Bush is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.

The Sexual Assault Center also has a 24/7 crisis and support line at 866-811-7473.