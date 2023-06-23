NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Home sales in the greater Nashville area increased about 26% in May following an April decrease. News 2 asked the experts what these swings in the numbers tell us about the summer homebuying market.

For Americans, summer is the season for swimming, grilling, and homebuying. So far, this summer is no different, according to Jeff Checko, relocation director with The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage.

“We did see a large increase in the number of contracts that were being written,” said Checko.

Home sales around Nashville dropped 14.2% March to April, a reversal. However, the RE/MAX National Housing Report shows sales shot up 26.4% April to May, even with interest rates still in the 6% range.

“The rates have stabilized for long enough that I think people have become adjusted to what that means for them, and how to ‘move about the cabin,’ if you will, in the current interest rate climate,” said Checko.

In addition, with new signs the government could be getting a handle on inflation, confidence is returning.

“Things operate on emotion. There’s the dollars and cents and making payments work, but there’s also kind of that group-think mentality, ‘It’s okay. It’s going to be good again,’ and then everyone gets out and starts acting,” said Checko.

Helping buyers is inventory. Nashville has the biggest year-over-year increase in the U.S. at 102.5%. Meanwhile, prices are down 6.3% from last year, with the median price now at $440,000. However, Checko said the greater Nashville area is still a seller’s market.

“When Nashville has the highest rate of inventory increase or among the highest in the nation, that is really indicative of just how low our inventory was at the peak of this whole housing thing. It’s not to say that Nashville has more houses available than anybody else,” said Checko.

Homes in Nashville are sitting on the market 31 days. Last year, in the middle of the buying frenzy, it was 15 days.