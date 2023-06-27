NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The group tasked with holding Metro police accountable held its final meeting Monday night before a state law to dismantle it goes into effect.

Nashville residents overwhelmingly voted in favor of forming the Community Oversight Board (COB) in 2018 following an effort by advocates to get it on the ballot.

“The oversight board was textbook grassroots initiative,” Theeta Murphy, a community organizer for Community Oversight Now said. “It was an idea that came from the community, created by the community, and implemented by the community against all of the wishes of the people who were in power.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

In May, Gov. Bill Lee signed a law to abolish COBs statewide, stripping the group of their investigative power. A smaller police advisory review committee (PARC) will be formed in its place, which will be responsible for referring citizens’ complaints to MNPD.

Murphy told News 2 the law is a slap in the face to residents who voted in favor of the COB and the Black community that worked hard to form the group. She said she is worried about the lack of police accountability to come in the future.

“The reason why the community wanted (the COB) so badly was because the police were not doing a good job of policing themselves,” Murphy said.

However, during Monday’s final meeting, a COB member called the group’s work a “far cry from a job well done,” because of how long it took the board to resolve some citizens’ complaints, sometimes taking more than a year to close a case. Despite that, he said it’s not for a lack of effort.

Often times, too much time had passed from when a complaint was filed to when it was resolved for the police chief to legally be able to discipline an officer for possible misconduct, according to Drew Goddard.

“To all of you I apologize. We have failed you and it pains me greatly,” Goddard, a Community Oversight Board member, said to the citizens. “I don’t believe there is much this board can now do to accelerate or make better this process for the limited time this board has left.”

Some board members said it was difficult to close complaint cases because there was too much red tape, and they claimed they received little to no help or monetary support from the administration.

The COB resolved more than 200 citizen complaints in its four years; however, in April, there were still 60 open cases. Goddard said some of the complaints currently pending are more than a year old. It’s unclear what will happen to those cases in the future once the COB is dismantled.

Metro will have until October to reorganize the COB and form the new PARC. Last week, Metro Council voted to pass first reading of an ordinance that would reconstruct the COB.

Murphy told News 2 Community Oversight Now plans to fight against the state law, and the group is working on next steps.

“If this is something that can fly, something that is clearly the will of the voters expressed in a democratic process, why do we even have a local government?” Murphy said. “So the state is just going to come in and take over, because that’s what this would mean if this is allowed to stand.”