NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gun safety advocates are calling on Tennessee lawmakers to reject two bills involving firearms.

Right now, there is legislation to drop the age for permit-less carry from 21 to 18. Instead, the advocates want lawmakers to pass a bill requiring secure firearm storage in cars.

This comes as Metro police said there were a record number of firearms stolen from cars in 2022.

To lead the efforts against lowering the permit-less carry age, more than 100 Tennessee Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers gathered at the Downtown Presbyterian Church on Wednesday morning.

While at the church, they shared stories about how gun violence has directly impacted their lives. Jason Sparks lost his brother in a 2016 road rage shooting and said he joined Moms Demand Action to help make a change.

“Tennessee is unfortunately an exceptional state in that we lead the nation in a lot of gun violence situations,” said Sparks. “We’re trying to raise awareness to our legislators because we’ve been on a trajectory for the last 10 years where it’s getting much, much worse every year.”

The group walked to the Cordell Hull Building to meet directly with lawmakers Wednesday afternoon.