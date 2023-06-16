NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four people — including three teenagers — were taken into custody Friday morning in connection with multiple aggravated burglaries at liquor stores around South Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, detectives spotted a stolen gray Infiniti Q50 — which had been identified as the suspect vehicle in a recent series of robberies and burglaries in the area — and a Hyundai Elantra fleeing a liquor store on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Authorities said they discovered the store had been broken into, so they followed both cars to an apartment complex on Haywood Lane.

Detectives reportedly tried to approach the vehicles, but they both drove off again, this time to another liquor store in the 1600 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Officials said both stolen cars were spotted fleeing that store, which was also burglarized, before investigators found them in the 2900 block of Murfreesboro Pike, where the Hyundai allegedly rammed into the front door of the business.

Police said they successfully stopped both vehicles at an apartment complex on Cane Ridge Road, adding that four of the five suspects were arrested.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Eh Moo Maung — whose photo is being withheld for pending lineups — was charged with three counts of aggravated burglary and three counts of felony weapon possession. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds were reportedly charged in juvenile court.

In addition to recovering the two stolen cars, police said they found two handguns — one of which was stolen on Foster Avenue in January — and an AK-style rifle inside the vehicles.