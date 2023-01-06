NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Since the new year began, Nashville has seen five shootings. Two of those shootings happened in District 19.

“This is scary for area residents,” District 19 Councilman Freddie O’Connell said.

On New Year’s morning, a woman was shot outside of a Demonbreun Street bar, and then five days later on 16th Avenue and West End Avenue, another woman was shot as she was sitting in her vehicle.

Councilman O’Connell believes there are a number of ways to curb violence and promote a safe city.

“We’re investing in non-profit organizations and neighborhoods,” Councilman O’Connell said. “Also made pedestrian improvements, a whole sweep of lighting improvements, and that’s coupled in an understanding between MDHA and Metro Nashville Police.”

According to Metro Nashville data, District 19 saw 28 shootings in 2022.

Another solution Councilman O’Connell gave to curb gun violence is for gun owners to take extra precautions in securing their guns.

“We had just a shocking number of guns stolen from vehicles in 2022,” Councilman O’Connell says. “I would constantly encourage gun owners to focus on being responsible gun owners.”

Metro Council is planning to have a potential public safety meeting next week.