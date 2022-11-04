NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The ACLU of Tennessee and the Davidson County Election Commission reached an agreement Friday evening and said they have fixes for voters worried they got or will get the wrong ballot for the midterm elections.

The ACLU and the League of Women Voters filed the lawsuit against the Tennessee Secretary of State, Governor Bill Lee and the Davidson County Election Commission on behalf of voters who claim they were given the incorrect ballot while voting early in Davidson County.

A judge has not yet signed the legal agreement.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported more than 200 people were not given the correct ballot in Davidson County.

“I voted. I just want to make sure my vote counted and I hope the citizens of Nashville put an extra effort to come out and vote,” said Ludye Wallace who says he received the wrong ballot.

When state lawmakers redrew the maps, they split Davidson County into three congressional districts, Districts 5, 6 and 7, hoping to flip a congressional seat from favoring Democrats to Republicans. According to the AP, instead of being given ballots for District 7, some voters were given ballots for District 6.

“All week long I have been hearing from lawyers and parties who were threatening lawsuits over the problems with some voters’ ballots,” said Metro Nashville Legal Director Wally Dietz.

In light of the threatened lawsuits, Metro Council postponed a special meeting with the Davidson County Elections Commissioner about the mix-up and met Dietz behind closed doors to get legal advice from their attorney.

However, not all members agreed with the rare move to keep the public and the press out of the meeting.

“This was a mistake to have a closed-door meeting,” said Councilman Bob Mendes.

Dietz addressed reporters after the meeting and said he kept the meeting closed because he was talking with clients, but Mendes says the legal part of the meeting was short and the public could’ve been let in for the rest of it.

While the suit was a threat as the meeting began, by the time Dietz spoke to reporters the ACLU had filed the lawsuit on behalf of the League of Women Voters and two women who claim to have been given the wrong ballot during early voting.

A short time after the filing, ACLU Tennessee sent out a memo that they were “victorious” after coming to an agreement with the parties they were suing.

“We are pleased to have a voter-centric resolution ensuring that all Davidson County community members have an opportunity to be represented in our democracy,” said Debby Gould, president of the League of Women Voters of Tennessee.

Among other provisions like conducting an investigation into what happened, the agreement puts in writing the fixes to mix up Dietz announced Friday after the closed-door meeting.

Per the document, a voter who has already cast their ballot and believes they were given the wrong ballot can go to the Davidson County Election Commission to submit a provisional ballot.

“If there is any election that is close where it makes a material difference in the outcome then there is a process for those ballots to be counted,” Dietz explained.

For people who have not yet voted but may have been impacted by the mishap, Dietz said the Elections Commission will be working through the weekend to make sure the machines work correctly but in the case that this isn’t fixed for everyone, precincts will be given a list of people potentially impacted.

“If a voter shows up and we have identified that voter as potentially receiving the wrong ballot in the machine, we have paper ballots for those voters,” he said.

Those paper ballots will be counted as if they were submitted directly to the voting machine.

However, Dietz couldn’t answer exactly how many voters were impacted and whether that number is greater than the 212 ballots the commission mentioned. The Metro Legal Director also said that despite the Elections Commission saying the problem was fixed Wednesday, he heard of reports of people given the wrong ballot as late as the last day of early voting on Thursday.

“The council is very interested in knowing how this happened and we will continue to hold meetings about how, why, and what we can do in the future to prevent this from happening,” said Councilmember Kathleen Murphy.