NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspected shoplifter accused of grabbing a Metro Nashville police officer’s gun was charged Monday afternoon.

According to MNPD documents, it happened at a Nashville Walmart. Loss prevention and the officer reportedly went to the bathroom where they found Artie McDuffie, 25, in a stall with several store items.

Officials said McDuffie was told to show his hands, but instead, he put them in his pockets. An officer then allegedly reached for his firearm, which is when police said McDuffie lunged at the officer and tried to take the gun away from him. Mcduffie was then held down until backup arrived.

He was charged with felony aggravated assault of a first responder.