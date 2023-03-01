NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a 19-year-old suspected serial robber who is believed to be responsible for hold-ups at least three ATMs in South Nashville has been arrested.

Detectives say suspected serial robber Kyaw Naing, 19, was arrested and booked into the Metro Jail on Wednesday morning. Naing is being accused of three holdups that occurred Tuesday night at the following locations:

U.S. Bank, 929 Bell Road, at 11:30 p.m.

Chase Bank, 5750 Nolensville Pike, at 11:40 p.m.

Bank of America, 4661 Nolensville Pike, at 11:55 p.m.

Last Thursday, detectives developed a suspect vehicle description after two robberies occurred at ATMs. Officials say the suspected vehicle was described as a black Toyota Highlander with a temporary tag.

While responding to the first reported robbery on Tuesday night, detectives were able to locate the Toyota Highlander blocking the victim’s vehicle at the Bank of America on Nolensville Pike.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but were unsuccessful. The Toyota later crashed on Cathy Jo Circle where the driver and front seat passenger, Naing, fled on foot.

According to Metro police, Naing was found walking half a mile away on Elysian Fields Road. Before his arrest, Naing allegedly jumped a fence into a backyard where clothing, including a gray ski mask, was recovered.

Officers say Naing was also in possession of cash as well as the key to the Toyota Highlander. Efforts remain underway to identify the driver.

Naing was charged with three counts of felony aggravated robbery and three counts of gun possession during the commission of a felony.

Metro police say Naing refused to be interviewed and is being held in the Metro Jail on a $135,000 bond.