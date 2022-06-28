NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspected Peeping Tom was charged Sunday night after an incident at the YMCA in East Nashville.

Metro police said a woman took her eight-year-old son to the pool at the YMCA located at 2624 Gallatin Pike on Sunday. When she went to the bathroom to change, police said she found Carl Marshall, 57, looking underneath their stall.

Authorities said security came and removed Marshall who reportedly admitted to looking underneath the stall and stated that he understood what he did was wrong.

YMCA staff allegedly told officers Marshall had previously been found showering in the women’s locker room.

Marshall is now faced with felony invasion of privacy and is being held on a $7,500 bond.