NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused in a 2018 murder case was rearrested Thursday night during a drug and gun investigation in Nashville. He was taken into custody along with another individual accused of shooting three teenagers last year.

Metro police say they were conducting surveillance near Sylvan Street and South 7th Street when they saw accused murderer Timothy Frazier, 19, meet with Davion Buford, 17.

Timothy Frazier (left) and Davion Buford (right) (Courtesy: MNPD)

Frazier was free on $125,000 bail, awaiting trial for the Oct. 14, 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old Brandon Adams. Buford was free on $50,000 bail, accused of shooting three teenagers during a robbery in the parking lot of the Brick Church Pike motel on June 2021.

On Thursday, the two teens were seen handling an AR-style rifle near four vehicles believed to be involved in gun and drug transactions. Detectives took both of them into custody at the scene.

Courtesy: MNPD

Search warrants yielded 11 guns from the four vehicles — four of which were reported stolen. One of those stolen guns was modified with a switch to make it fully automatic, according to detectives.

Authorities also found four pounds of marijuana, 15 grams of cocaine and several pills.

Terrance Johnson (Courtesy: MNPD)

Frazier is prohibited from possessing firearms due to his bond conditions. At MNPD’s request, the United States Attorney’s Office Thursday night immediately agreed to prosecute Frazier for firearms violations. A federal hold was placed against Frazier, making him ineligible to post bond.

Buford was charged Thursday night with two counts of gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of marijuana for resale and possession of cocaine for resale. Buford’s bond has been set at $95,000.

Prior to the arrests of Frazier and Buford, Metro detectives saw two people arrive at the meeting in a Dodge Durango stolen out of Clarksville earlier this month. They began talking with Frazier and Buford until they saw detectives approaching.

The two then got back in the stolen vehicle and fled the scene. They were tracked by an MNPD helicopter until the vehicle stopped on Haynes Street in the Bordeaux area.

Both occupants — Terrance Johnson, 20, and a 17-year-old passenger — were taken into custody. Johnson is facing charges for auto theft, reckless driving and driving without a license. He is being held on $26,100 bond, while the 17-year-old was charged in juvenile court with joyriding.