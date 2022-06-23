NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An accused drug dealer has been indicted on a second degree murder charge stemming from a deadly fentanyl overdose from June 2021.

Metro police say 21-year-old Blake Warrick was arrested on the indictment Wednesday at his home on Owendale Drive. Officers then executed a search warrant at the home and recovered 200 fentanyl pills, a semiautomatic pistol and $67,100 in cash. Warrick was also charged with possession of fentanyl for resale and felony gun possession. His bond was set at $210,000.

Stacy Henson, 44, of Smyrna died after being involved in a minor single-vehicle crash on Owendale Drive near Warrick’s home on the evening of June 5, 2021. Police determined Henson had ingested fentanyl prior to the crash. The investigation alleges Henson drove to Warrick’s home and bought two pills that contained fentanyl.

Items recovered from Warrick’s home (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police say fentanyl is responsible for an increasing amount of overdose deaths and has been found combined with street drugs. Even a tiny amount of fentanyl can kill. The MNPD says it tries to identify the sellers/providers of fentanyl-laced substances in overdose death cases and prosecute them.

Anyone seeking treatment for drug addiction should contact the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) at 615-687-1701. The resource is free and confidential and help finds treatment for those struggling with drugs and alcohol addiction.