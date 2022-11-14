NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Saturday night, Metro police had seconds to respond when they say Drandon Brown charged at them with a knife. Members of the nonprofit Colby’s Army were devastated by the news after spending the last decade trying to help Brown out of homelessness.

“This was just a tragic ending to the week, and we let everybody in the encampment know. We let his friends who have been housed know and everybody’s dealing with it in their own way,” said Colby’s Army Executive Director Lisa Wysocky.

Those who knew brown best called him “Chief,” and you could usually find him staying near Brookemeade Park. Wysocky worked closely with Chief, trying to connect him with resources, but she says for him, accepting help was hard and trusting authority might have been even harder.

“I think he became more and more of a loaner and he was very combative at times due to his mental illness. On the other hand, he was also very much compassionate toward his friends and he was very helpful and a good friend to people he was friends with,” Wysocky said.

Chief leaves behind his dog, Daisy, who his friends are now eager to find and take care of.

Wysocky said although Chief’s death was heartbreaking, she’s even more upset he was never able to get the help he needed.

“We’re just devastated at the loss, you know, we have hope that everybody’s going to get housed and everybody’s going to go on and be safe and that obviously didn’t happen for Chief, and it just makes us all that more determined to help those who we can,” Wysocky said.