NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the city of Nashville works to eliminate its trash pileup problem, a local company is working even harder to lighten the load.

The on-demand tech company, Haulee, is providing much-needed services for consumers at a time when it’s needed most.

Essentially it’s a rideshare app for stuff you don’t want.

The company provided free service for the entire month of February as the city sorted out its issues.

“Part of Nashville’s problem is that they don’t have enough trucks to go out there … there’s a huge capacity issue,” said Mateo Madlock, Chief Product Officer with Haulee.

The problem started when Red River Waste Solutions filed for bankruptcy last year. The company handles 73% of residential trash collection routes in Nashville.

Mayor John Cooper recently called the trash pileup a public health concern, hiring two emergency vendors to pick up the slack.

Haulee is helping as well.

“We’re connecting customers to people who own pickup trucks local to Nashville and help customers solve the problem of trash pickup, junk removal, large-item deliveries, basically anything that can fit in the back of a pickup truck,” said Garrett Elmore said the CEO and Co-Founder of Haulee.

A driver is requested and dispatched and at your door in less than two hours with a click of the button.

“The waste collection services haven’t evolved in over 100 years and now with the technology in our day and age this is probably one of the most lacking industries,” Elmore said.

Elmore says they’re changing the landscape. Really, it’s happening both literally and figuratively.

“I think we have a huge opportunity to impact the planet here,” Madlock said, adding that the company is reducing landfill waste by up to 87%, plus, they’re eliminating emissions.

Whatsmore, they’re providing Music City with what they consider well-paying, flexible jobs.

The company currently has around 40 drivers and they’re looking for more.

“They can use their own resources things they already have don’t have to spend any more money and were providing jobs and opportunities to these people,” Elmore said. “You can work when you want to, choose your own schedule, and can make additional income outside of everyday job.”

As for the customer, you pay by the mile and minute but Madlock says sometime in the future that could change.

“I think there’s a huge opportunity here given the capacity issues with [the] city to potentially work with local governments to subsidize this and potentially make it free because you know people are already paying taxes to have their stuff and junk removed why should they suffer when there’s just issues with logistics, its something we’re looking into and love to have the conversation with the mayor and his office,” Madlock said.

If you’re interested in booking a trash removal service or become a driver, click here.