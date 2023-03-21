NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mother is pleading for justice after her daughter was killed in a hit-and-run crash over a month ago.

Metro police tried to stop the driver who was driving a stolen car just moments before the fatal crash, but decided not to pursue the vehicle after it sped away.

It’s been more than a month since 26-year-old Kimberly Benezue was killed and her family said they need closure.

“You know, I’m thinking this whole thing is a nightmare,” Kimberly’s mother, Angela Hudson, explained.

The reality, however, is she now holds her daughter’s ashes in an urn.

“It was almost like, you know, you carry a child home from the hospital after you have them. You don’t want to carry him home in a box,” Hudson said.

Home is where Kimberly was heading in the early morning hours of Feb. 4 after a night out. Flowers still remain at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Dickerson Pike where Kimberly was stuck and killed.

“How could somebody live with that on their conscience?” Hudson questioned.

It was just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 4 when Metro police said Kimberly’s car collided with a 2020 Dodge Charger that they tried to stop just moments before the crash. This came after an officer spotted the car doing donuts; the car was also stolen from North Nashville just hours earlier.

“I feel like Metro let me down because they got the call about the car doing donuts, they pursued it, they took off, and they stopped. I don’t understand why they did not pursue those guys and now, because of it, my daughter’s dead. My daughter’s dead,” stated Hudson.

Kimberly leaves behind a heartbroken mother and a 6-year-old child without a mom.

“All I can do is just hold them and explain to him that at least now she doesn’t have to deal with the evil in this world, and she’s in a better place,” said Hudson.

Ashes, pictures and videos of Kimberly are the only comforts the family has left.

“I miss her voice. I’m constantly going through her phone watching videos because I’m afraid that I’ll forget what she sounds like,” Hudson cried.

While her daughter’s voice may be silenced, Hudson plans to only get louder as she fights for justice.

“I need help. I need closure. Just help, just help me find these people. I’m not going to stop until I do,” she pleaded.

Metro police told News 2 that each situation is different as to if it’s safe to pursue a vehicle. The stolen car is still being processed and police said they hope the car will help them get a lead on the driver, saying it’s possible there was a passenger in the car as well.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Metro police at 615-862-8600.