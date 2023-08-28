NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Longtime Nashvillians might remember music festivals like “Dancin’ in the District” and “Live on the Green.” However, this Labor Day weekend, a new tradition will be coming to town.

Good music, food and comedy will fill the streets of Hillsboro Village on Labor Day during the AB Block Party. The event will be hosted by the co-owners of AB Hillsboro Village.

The block party has transformed into a full-fledged festival that will feature nonstop music and fun. In fact, News 2’s very own Blake Eason will be the emcee at the main stage.

The music, which features performances from at least a dozen artists, will begin at 1 p.m. and last well into the night.

The stacked lineup includes music from Nashville local Leon Majcen, duo Jake & Shelby, trio The Chattahoochies and Nashville mayoral candidate Freddie O’Connell is slated to do a special DJ set.

Marcie and Derek Van Mol, co-owners of AB – formerly the restaurant Anzie Blue – said the event aims to unlock the potential of Hillsboro Village.

“I think the main thing is really just to bring the community back to Hillsboro Village. When we were children, high schoolers growing up, Hillsboro village was bustling, and now at nine o’clock, everything is shut down,” said Derek. “We’re just trying to get the community back into Hillsboro Village. There’s a lot of locals that live in Hillsboro Village, and we just want to bring the music back.”

AB’s Labor Day Block Party is a free festival, but you will need to reserve tickets to get in.

Those wanting to attend can make a suggested tip to benefit the Belcourt Theatre. For tickets, click here.