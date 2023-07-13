NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s one of the worst kept secrets that the city of Nashville is booming.

However, with it, many are struggling to keep up with the rising cost of mortgage, rent, and now, a new hurtle.

Housed inside the Nashville First Baptist Church is a small office, but don’t let the size fool you. They are attempting to solve huge problems in Davidson County’s housing.

“We’ve had 1,544 applications since the beginning of January; now it’s important to know we close applications when the volumes are too high,” explained Lisa Wooley, the executive director of Rooftop Nashville. “Like this week we closed on Tuesday afternoon because we already had enough…our case workers couldn’t do anymore.”

Rooftop Nashville is a nonprofit that works to provide emergency rental or mortgage assistance to residents in Davidson County. While they do not help with long-term or chronic help, the organization is meant for those one-time exceptions.

However, as the pace of Music City grows, so do the applications for help.

“Those people have said they owe just over $3 million,” Wooley explained as she looked at only the applications so far this year. “The harsh reality is everyone that fills out an application has a need; we might be able to address that need, but they have a need.”

Cities like Nashville have hit pre-pandemic levels when it comes to eviction filings. As COVID-19 restrictions lifted and rent continued to rise, a seemingly perfect storm was created.

“You could be late on the fifth, you know it’s due, the first late, the fifth, and by the sixth or the seventh, a detainer warrant being issued. People can go through the eviction process within the month. That’s new; that’s new in Nashville,” Wooley explained.

According to Eviction Lab, filings for the month of June were up more than 20% from the pre-COVID average. Within the past year, 13,151 evictions have been filed.

“If housing stays the same, wages have to come up,” Wooley said. “Nobody’s the villain here; everybody’s been caught in just the cycle of life and it makes it difficult. Property owners need tenants who can pay; tenants oftentimes need a little bit of grace.”