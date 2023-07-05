NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For those passing by Nolensville Pike and Harding Place, it may have appeared to be a simple message, but for those standing and chanting, it was much more.

“A hideous crime that destroyed our family is still haunting us and we want to make sure that the person who’s responsible for this comes forward and we get justice,” said Selena Nunez-Gascon, a friend of Alex Delgado. “And that’s why we are here to defend his memory; we’re here to defend him in general, because he may not be here to defend himself, but we will until the end until we find the guy.”

Outside of the IHOP, which sits on the corner of the intersection, each sign painted a picture of Alex – a loving friend, brother, and son, who will be missed.

“All they see now is pictures and memories,” Nunez-Gascon said. “I don’t think that’s fair for the family; I don’t think that’s fair for not even him, and so that’s why we’re here, to make sure that the police step up. That’s why we’re here, so if the killer is out there and they see us, they know that we are still fighting for him.”

Friday marks six months since Alex was found shot to death inside his car. Police believe he was driving down Harding Place when he was shot just before his car ran into the restaurant.

It’s at the exact place where his friends and family demanded justice.

“That’s her only son and it’s been six months already and we don’t have any answers; we just want justice,” said one woman standing next to Alex’s mother.

One sign stood alone. On it was a release from the Metro Nashville Police Department from back in January. Police had shared a photo of a man they believe may be tied to the car Alex was shot from.

“They have at least somebody to know who killed her son and they haven’t done anything about it and the killer is in the streets; maybe he’s going to kill somebody else, another kid, and that’s sad. That’s sad,” she said.

In addition to a $5,000 reward from Crime Stoppers, the family is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. If you have any information, call Metro police at 615-862-8600.