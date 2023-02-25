NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The rain didn’t stop the annual Music City Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Tennessee Saturday morning at Nissan Stadium, which has raised more than $100,000!

The event motto was “Freezin’ for a Reason” as teams and individuals jumped into the cold water to raise money for Special Olympics Tennessee athletes on Saturday, Feb. 25.

This year, News 2 personalities joined the Brentwood Police team, known as “Cooper’s Cops” in honor of Assistant Police Chief Jim Colvin’s son, Cooper.

Even News 2 anchor Hayley Wielgus — who currently serves as the chairperson of the Special Olympics Tennessee Board of Directors — took the plunge into the chilly pool Saturday morning.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

In addition, prizes were given for the most money raised and best costumes.

According to the event website, the Music City Polar Plunge 2023 has already raised about $113,900, surpassing its original goal of $110,000. If you still want to make a donation to the cause, follow this link.