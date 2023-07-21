NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you ask friends and family who gathered together at Hadley Park Friday night, it was much more than just a vigil. Instead, it was a celebration of life for 27-year-old Latoria “LT” Mitchell.

Each person found some comfort in sharing their feelings with each other.

“It’s hard; it’s hard,” said Tessa Ortiz-Marsh, a friend and coach of Mitchell. “We’re calling it a vigil, but at the end of the day it is to remember what LT brought into this world and what she left us all with, which is her spirit, which is her kindness, which is her goodness.”

One week ago, the mother and devoted teammate was shot and killed outside her East Nashville home on her birthday.

However, it’s not her death that they like to remember, but her life.

“She was the constant teammate, her zest for life, the way she went about her goals and what she was doing, it was unmatched,” explained Ortiz-Marsh. “Latoria, or LT as we called her, she was a bright light, and nothing will be able to fill the void that she’s leaving for us all.”

LT was easily considered to be the heart of the Tennessee Trojans Women’s Football Team she played with. One of the fondest memories Ortiz-Marsh said she has on the team with LT was during the past season.

“We got our first win and that was great, but as I walked off the field I watched her son run into her arms and just be so proud of his mom and what she accomplished, and that she was a football player, and she held him and hugged him, and that’s…that’s what life is about,” she said, trying to hold back tears.