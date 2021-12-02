Native American group asks city to help preserve history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The American Indian Coalition is asking Nashville to have an archeological dig on Oracle’s future Nashville campus.

Located on the the East Bank of the Cumberland River, they believe the site could have ancient artifacts and burial grounds of Native Americans.

“This Nashville area had the largest Native American population in the entire Southeast,” American Indian Coalition Chairman Albert Bender says. “Over a million native inhabitants lived here and an endless number of huge cities existed at that time.”

Oracle is investing $1.2 billion dollars in the facility and will have 8,500 new jobs. This is the largest investment in Tennessee history.

Bender says he is not against development; he and other Native Americans just want their history preserved. They will address their concerns to city leaders.

To learn more about Oracle development, please click here.