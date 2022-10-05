NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were taken into custody Tuesday after authorities said they flew into Nashville International Airport with four suitcases full of 92 pounds of marijuana.

According to a police affidavit, K-9 officer Havoc alerted her handler to the smell of marijuana coming from four large pieces of luggage from an American Airlines flight from Dallas.

K9 Havoc with methamphetamine seized at BNA (Courtesy: Nashville International Airport)

The roller suitcases was then reportedly placed on a baggage claim carousel where investigators were stationed to observe the luggage.

Yiwei Wu (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Jia Chen (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jia Chen, 24, and Yiwei Wu, 25, reportedly claimed the four suitcases and attempted to leave the airport. A search of the suitcases revealed 92 pounds of marijuana vacuum sealed inside along with air fresheners and dryer sheets, according to an arrest warrant.

Both were booked into the Metro jail and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

BNA released a statement, which reads: