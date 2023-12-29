NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dozens of 911 calls from shoppers, employees, and their concerned family members describe the confusion that unfolded during a false active shooter situation Wednesday evening.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, callers mistook metal chairs hitting the ground during a fight among a group of teens for gunshots.

The first calls into 911 came in just before 6 p.m.

Just one caller claimed to have seen the alleged shooter.

“There is man here with a gun and he is holding it around. It is not holstered,” one caller said. “As soon as I saw the gun, I just immediately went in the changing room and went with the door closed.”

Dozens of others claimed to have heard multiple gunshots, describing the sounds and scene that followed.

“A whole bunch of shots and people were screaming really loud and running,” a caller said. “I’m not sure how many, but it was a lot, a lot of shots.”

“I don’t know if it was fireworks or gunshots, but I heard popping,” another caller said.

“Suddenly they said, ‘Run, run, run,'” a male caller told the 911 call taker. “I think someone is with a gun shooting at people.”

Shoppers and mall employees alike were sheltered in place at several different stores and areas of the mall, according to the calls.

“I’m having a panic attack,” one woman said.

“Just try to stay calm. You’re doing great, okay?” the 911 call taker responded.

The calls into 911 didn’t just come from inside the mall; many concerned family members and friends called after hearing their loved ones could be in danger.

“I just got a text that there’s a situation and to please pray for them, and I haven’t been able to reach them,” one male caller said.

Rumors began to swirl after some callers relayed information they heard from someone inside the mall.

“I just got a text from my girlfriend at Chuy’s at Opry Mills Mall,” a caller said. “Something about a person in the parking lot with an AR-15.”

A man who told the 911 call taker he was with security at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center helped guide dispatchers and officers to three possible suspects he said were hiding behind a car.

Metro police arrested three teens Wednesday for allegedly getting in a fight at the mall which caused the chaos. They were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center, but it’s unclear if they remain in custody.