NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested Sunday and charged with child endangerment after a crash along Interstate 40 in Nashville.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 210 at the 1-24 split around 11:20 a.m.

According to arrest documents, a tractor-trailer truck hit a Honda Accord that had made an improper lane change and the impact pushed the sedan into the retaining wall and down the interstate.

Metro police reported nine children were in the vehicle, which is designed to hold five people.

Two of the nine children, who range from 19 months to 10 years old, had minor injuries. The rest of the children were uninjured.

Officers reported there were no child restraints in the vehicle and the driver did not have a license.

She was booked into the Metro jail on nine misdemeanor charges of child endangerment. Her bond was set at $20,000.