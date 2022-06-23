NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver that police said flashed a gun during a road rage incident in Nashville was charged Wednesday afternoon.

Metro Police said officers were flagged down on Lebanon Pike. A driver allegedly told them another driver had pointed a gun at them. Officials then pulled over the suspected driver, Jerry Stevenson, 82.

Police said Stevenson told them the victim cut him off and tailgated him, then the victim reportedly pulled up next to Stevenson and flicked him off. Police documents said Stevenson told officers he then pulled out his handgun and pointed it at the victim to “scare” him.

However, authorities said the victim told police that he honked at Stevenson when he didn’t turn on a green light, then Stevenson proceeded to brake check the victim. The victim then reportedly stated he flicked off Stevenson.

Stevenson was charged with aggravated assault.