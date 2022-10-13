NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The rate of homicides in Nashville is ticking up faster than the metropolitan area is growing. Criminal homicides are up 78% compared to the same time a decade ago, according to Metro police data.

As of Tuesday, there have been 89 killings in Davidson County in 2022, and while the number has gone up and down some in the past decade, the new data shows a spike since 50 homicides were reported by this time in 2012.

Dwight Simmon’s brother was one of those 50. He said all these years later, losing his big brother and role model when he was 10 years old still haunts him.

“It can be traumatizing for decades,” he said. “Sometimes you’ll just get a sign, ‘hey, that’s something my brother would’ve done.’ Little stuff like that it’s not easy to deal with. No one can replace that.'”

At 21 years old, Simmons is now in one of the groups most impacted by homicide in Davidson County. According to the same data from MNPD, almost 50% of all homicide victims so far in 2022 have been people ages 18 to 34. In addition, 56.2% of victims were Black men.

Police say many of these were targeted or domestic homicides and didn’t pose a risk to the rest of the public.

However, Simmons says the community still needs to take action.

“It is outrageous that that number is so high within our community. It starts with us. We have to take accountability for the actions we cause within our own,” Simmons said.