NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Cash player in Antioch won a $740,000 jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing, according to Tennessee Lottery officials.

The winner matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win. It was sold at the Oasis Market on Richards Road in Antioch.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, this is the 113th time a player has won the jackpot in this popular in-state drawing-style game.

No additional information will be available until the prize is claimed.