NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead after a collision Wednesday involving a Ford Fusion and a chipper truck on Briley Parkway north near the Centennial Boulevard exit.

According to Metro Nashville Police, 74-year-old Joe D. Long’s Fusion was either stopped or traveling at a very low speed when the truck rounded a curve and struck it from behind at 12:15 p.m.

The impact pushed the car onto the right shoulder and then into a ditch. Long was pinned in the car and died at the scene.

Long’s two adult children were able to get out, according to a release from Metro police. They were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of them told officers that the car was having problems, was unable to travel above 15 mph, and that Long was trying to get it home.

The release goes on to state the truck driver said he was unable to avoid the crash.